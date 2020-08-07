The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association announced on their Facebook page on Thursday the athletes that made Team South Dakota in the U19 Girls, U16 Girls, U14 Girls, U16 Boys, and U14 boys divisions. Several Oahe hockey players were selected for their respective teams.
Ashton Lee was selected for the U19 girls team. Sara Bierne and Olivia Sweson were selected to the U16 girls team, while Brylee Kafka was selected for the U14 girls team. Dre Berndt and Ashton Griese were selected for the U16 boys team, while Carter Sanderson was selected for the U14 boys team.
One interesting thing to note is on the U16 boys team. Berndt and Griese will be reunited with Curtis Egan, who was an assistant coach for the Oahe Capitals before moving to Sioux Falls this past year, where he is an assistant coach for the Sioux Falls Flyers.
