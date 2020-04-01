SDSU standouts lead Turner-funded softball ‘Skills and Drills’ clinic

Oahe JO Fastpitch Softball player, Payton Gall, practices new fielding skills she learned at a recent clinic held in Pierre in 2013.

The Oahe Junior Olympic Fastpitch Softball Association announced last week that they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely, which means changes could be coming to the upcoming season.

The registration deadline for the Oahe JO Fastpitch season has been moved back to April 10. If the current COVID-19 recommendations are extended so that there cannot be a season, the board will refund registration fees. The season is currently scheduled to start on May 18. The Oahe JO Fastpitch Softball Association is following South Dakota High School Activities Association on not allowing practices until May 4. Rosters for all divisions can be emailed to pierrefastpitch@gmail.com.

