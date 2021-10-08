Oahe Capitals star hockey player Ashton Lee made history on Tuesday morning. She became the first recruit to sign on to play for the Jamestown Jimmies women’s collegiate hockey team, and the first Oahe Capitals girl to sign with a collegiate team.
Lee told the crowd at the Riggs Library that Jamestown’s similarity to Pierre helped make her decision.
“It felt like home right when I got there,” Lee said. “Everyone around there is super friendly, and the environment is friendly. It’s a very nice place to be when you’re four hours away from home, or don’t know anyone up there. The major I’m going into is kinesiology, which is basically exercise science. I’ll be a part of the pre-PT program.”
Lee spent the last two seasons playing with the junior varsity and varsity boys hockey team. She will be returning to the Capitals girls team this season. Lee scored 21 goals in the regular season, and four postseason goals in the 2018-19 season. She scored four goals and had three assists in eight JV boys games last season.
While Lee is the first recruit to the Jimmies women’s hockey team, she will not be the only South Dakotan. She will be joined by Mitchell’s Kelsey Amick and Sioux Falls’ Gabby Schroder. Lee said being the first recruit is pretty cool.
“I didn’t realize that I would be the first recruit until the coach told me,” Lee said. “To be able to commit to a college to play hockey and be the first recruit is a crazy experience.”
Oahe Capitals Director of Hockey Steve Steele has coached Lee the past two seasons on the boys hockey team. Lee also played on Team South Dakota on the national level. He said that Lee signing is a cool moment.
“We haven’t had a lot of these,” Lee said. “Anytime you have someone that wants to continue on to play in college, it’s a cool moment. We’re really proud of her, and we’re happy for her.”
Lee said that playing with the boys helped her a lot.
“Playing with the boys made my physical game better,” Lee said. “Girls hockey is physical, but when you’re able to check people and hit people, it prepares you for college hockey. Up until college hockey, it’s a much more physical game. I think it really prepared me well.”
Steele said that Lee signing collegiately shows Capitals players that they can sign to play collegiately if they want to.
“Hockey’s one of those sports where you have to go to different places to find opportunities,” Steele said. “This is great for our kids, because it shows you can get those opportunities by playing for the Caps as well. She’s such an exceptional skater. That’s the one thing I’ll always remember about her. She’s probably the best skater we had on the boys team, and she’s a lot of fun to watch.”
Jamestown is coached by Amber Schaack, who was Miss North Dakota in hockey at Jamestown High School. Schaack played at Concordia College-St Paul. They will be playing in Division I in the American College Hockey Association.
