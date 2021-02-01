Ashley Holm

Fort Pierre's Ashley Holm races down the Oahe Speedway track in her Spitzer Rear Engine Dragster in a Pro ET class race.

 Ardys Roseland Images

The Oahe Speedway announced on their Facebook page on Sunday their 2021 racing schedule.

Races will start on Memorial Day weekend, and will run every other week until Labor Day Weekend. Saturday Races will be Shoot Races, with Sunday and the occasional Monday race being Points Series Races. This year will feature the NHRAtv.com Challenge, the Midwest Class Racers Stock/Superstock Shootout, the 12th Annual Junior Jam, the Summit King of the Track Challenge, the Summit JDRL Challenge, and the Bike/Sled Run for the Money.

The Oahe Speedway is South Dakota’s only NHRA sanctioned quarter-mile drag strip. It is located 14 miles north of Pierre just off SD Highway 1804.

Tags

Load comments