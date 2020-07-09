The Oahe Speedway will see some action this weekend for the first time since June 21. Races will take place on both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s races are the Oahe Speedway Shootout Saturday races with the 11th Annual Junior Jam Half Track Attack. This event usually carries with it a potluck, but that part of the day has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 situation. Gates open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 1 p.m. CT, while eliminations start at 4 p.m. CT.
Sunday’s races are the fifth races in the Pepsi Points Series. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials start at 9 a.m. CT, while eliminations start at 1 p.m. CT. Current leaders in the respective series are Onida’s Jonathan Huse (Super Pro, 620 points), Pierre’s Randy Hirsch (Pro ET, 1326 points), Grand Forks’s David Tibert (Bike/Sled, 1334 points), Williston’s Logan Horob (Sportsman, 1125 points), Gettysburg’s Duane Soper (Street Trophy, 1228 points), Mitchell’s Dillon Robinson (High School, 317 points), Onida’s Evan Huse (Junior Major, 1029 points), and Pierre’s Noah Horsley (Junior Minor, 922 points).
Tickets on both days are $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Kids 12 and under can get in for free.
