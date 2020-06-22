Racing action at the Oahe Speedway continued this past weekend. Several local racers saw action and placed highly in their races.
Saturday’s racers were shootout races. Pierre’s Mike Braley won the bike/sled shootout, while Dusty Kracht finished runner-up. Joe Wolf won the Trophy Shootout.
Sunday’s races were a part of the Pepsi Points Race No. 4. Pierre’s Randy Hirsch won the Watty’s Garage Pro ET race, while Fort Pierre’s Ashley Holm finished runner-up. Pierre’s Dusty Kracht finished runner-up in the Diesel Service Incorporated Bike/Sled race. Eric Serbousek won the Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman race, while Doug Ripley finished runner-up. Justin Ehlers rounded out the local racers who finished highly. He finished runner-up in the L and O Farms Junior Major race.
Racing action at the Oahe Speedway will continue the weekend of July 11-12. Saturday’s races will be shootout races, with the 11th annual Junior Jam. Gates open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 1 p.m. CT, with eliminations at 4 p.m. CT. Sunday’s races will be the fifth races in the Pepsi Points Series. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 9 a.m. CT, with eliminations at 1 p.m. CT. Tickets are $10 for adults, with teen tickets being $5. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
