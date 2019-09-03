The 2019 Oahe Speedway season came to an end this past weekend. There were three days of racing. Saturday was Shootout Saturday. Sunday and Monday races were the final Pepsi Points Series races of the season. Racers from the Capital City area saw action on all three days.
Pierre’s Zach Zebroski finished runner-up in Saturday’s Box/No-Box Shootout race, while Michael Braley won the Bike/Sled Shootout. Justin Ehlers won the JDRL Challenge Junior Major Shootout. Damen Horsley won the JDRL Challenge Junior Minor Shootout race while Eddisen Engels finished runner-up.
Sunday’s races saw Pierre’s Ron Winterberg finish runner-up in the Rees Communications Street Trophy. Fort Pierre’s Gage O’Connor finished runner-up in the Snap-On High School race.
Braley, who won the Bike/Sled Shootout race on Saturday, finished runner-up in the SA Transportation Bike/Sled race. Pierre’s Charles Serbousek finished runner-up in the Rees Communications Street Trophy race, while Gage O’Connor finished runner-up in the Snap-On High School race. Kylen Horsley finished runner-up in the L and O Acres Junior Major race, while Damen Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race.
Several locals were crowned Pepsi Points Series champions. Pierre’s Randy Hirsch won the RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET race series, while Raymond Horsley won the SA Transportation Bike/Sled race series. Pierre’s Eric Serbousek won the Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman race series, while Gage O’Connor won the Snap-On High School race series. Onida’s Evan Huse won the L and O Farms/Transportation Junior Major race series, while Pierre’s Noah Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Hockey Junior Minor race series.
Full Results for Oahe Speedway weekend
August 31st Results
Box/No Box Shootout
W — Carly Jo Dale, Rapid City, SD
R/U — Zach Zebroski, Pierre, SD
Bike/Sled Shootout
W — Michael Braley, Pierre, SD
R/U — David Tibert, Grand Forks, ND
Trophy Shootout
W — Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD
R/U — Jon Dallman, Aberdeen, SD
JDRL Challenge Junior Major
W — Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD
R/U — Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD
JDRL Challenge Junior Minor
W — Damen Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U — Eddisen Engels, Pierre, SD
September 1st Results
Dale’s Repair Super Pro
W — David Rae, Gillette, WY
R/U — Dale Garber (Broke)
RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET
W — Jim Anderson, Watertown, SD
R/U — Jay Tjeerdsma, Springfield, SD
SA Transportation Bike/Sled
W — Don Gurnon, Huron, SD
R/U — Chris Boom, Summerset, SD
Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman
W — Alan Jensen, Columbia, SD
R/U — David Wyum, West Grand Forks, ND
Rees Communications Street Trophy
W — Lester Merkel, Eureka, SD
R/U — Ron Winterberg, Pierre, SD
Snap-On High School
W — Blade Olson, Bath, SD
R/U — Gage O’Connor, Fort Pierre, SD
L&O Acres Junior Major
W — Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD
R/U — Ella Niskanen, Colorado Springs, CO
Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor
W — Emily Larson, Huron, SD
R/U — Ashlynn Odde, Aberdeen, SD
2019 Bike/Sled Run for the Money
W — Don Gurnon, Huron, SD
R/U — Chris Boom, Summerset, SD
September 2nd Results
Dale’s Repair Super Pro
W — John Scott Demots, Lebanon, SD
R/U — Robin Roll, Dickinson, ND
RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET
W — Levi Keck, Dickinson, ND
R/U — Aaron Issak, Bismark, ND
SA Transportation Bike/Sled
W — Alex Larson, Huron, SD
R/U — Michael Braley, Pierre, SD
Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman
W — Robert Kuntz, Thompson, ND
R/U — David Wyum, West Fargo, ND
Rees Communications Street Trophy
W — Bryan Augustad, Chester, SD
R/U — Charles Serbousek, Pierre, SD
Snap-On High School
W — Jarrett Mettler, Watertown, SD
R/U — Gage O’Connor, Fort Pierre, SD
L&O Acres Junior Major
W — Parker Odde, Aberdeen, SD
R/U — Kylen Horsley, Pierre, SD
Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor
W — Damen Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U — Josie Niskanen, Colorado Springs, CO
2019 Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track
Don Gurnon, Huron, SD
Pepsi Points Series Champions
Dale’s Repair Super Pro
John Scott Demots, Lebanon, SD
RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET
Randy Hirsch, Pierre, SD
SA Transportation Bike/Sled
Raymond Horsley, Pierre, SD
Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman
Eric Serbousek, Pierre, SD
Rees Communications Street Trophy
Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD
Snap-On High School
Gage O’Connor, Fort Pierre, SD
L&O Farms/Transportation Junior Major
Evan Huse, Onida, SD
Aberdeen Wings Hockey Junior Minor
Noah Horsley, Pierre, SD
