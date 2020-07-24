Auto racing fans in the Capitol City area will be able to watch racing action at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre once again this weekend. The Oahe Speedway will have racing on both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s races will be shootout races. Gates open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 1 p.m. CT, with eliminations starting at 4 p.m. CT. Races will be held in the Box/No Box, Bike/Sled, Trophy and Junior categories.
Sunday’s races will be the sixth race in the Pepsi Points series. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 9 a.m. CT, with eliminations at 1 p.m. CT. Races will be held in the Super Pro, Pro ET, Bike/Sled, Sportsman, Street Trophy, High School, Junior Major and Junior Minor categories. The 2020 Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track competition will be held after the conclusion of the regularly scheduled racing. The top six class winners, excluding the juniors, will be paired off bases on reaction times in their respective class finals. The three round competition will determine the 2020 Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track. The winner will receive the coveted Wally award, which is drag racing’s most prestigious trophy.
Current leaders in the Pepsi Points Series include Lebanon’s John Scott DeMots (Super Pro), Pierre’s Randy Hirsch (Pro ET), Grand Forks’ David Hibert (Bike/Sled), Aberdeen’s Dustin Hendrickson (Sportsman), Gettysburg’s Duane Soper (Street Trophy), Bath’s Blade Olson (High School), Onida’s Evan Huse (Junior Major) and Huron’s Emily Larson (Junior Minor).
Tickets at the Oahe Speedway on each day are $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Kids 12 and under always get in for free.
