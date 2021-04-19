577f521d36781.image.jpg

The Oahe Racers Association announced on Saturday that the 2021 racing season was canceled due to an inability to reach a lease agreement between the ORA and the Oahe Speedway track owner.

Payments for sponsorships, pit sites, points series and such will be sent back by May 15. If payments are not received, people are asked to contact the ORA by phone or email.

The Oahe Speedway, which is located about 15 miles north of Pierre on SD Highway 1804, was the first to have sporting events in the area during the pandemic when they held races on Memorial Day weekend without fans. The Oahe Speedway began to open their races to spectators as the season progressed. Had the 2021 season not been canceled, racing action would have run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

