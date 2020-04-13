The future of the 2020 racing season at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre has yet to be decided, according to a news release from the Oahe Racers Association Board.
“The Oahe Racers Association Board has been meeting electronically over the past few weeks to chart the best course of action concerning our 2020 racing season at the Dam Fast Track,” the Oahe Racers Association Board said. “Please know that it is the desire of the Board to act in the best interests of all involved. We will follow the Executive Order put in place by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. We will announce our decision regarding the 2020 racing schedule on May 15.”
If the Executive Order put forth by Governor Noem is lifted by then, racing at the Oahe Speedway will go on as planned on Memorial Day weekend. Races are scheduled to run May 23-25.
