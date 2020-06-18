The Rocky Mountain Superchargers will return to Oahe Speedway on Saturday and Sunday of this week.This record setting group of supercharged Funny Cars, Dragsters and Door cars is always an exciting, tire smoking show.
In their 2019 visit to Oahe Speedway, track records were set in Funny Car and Alcohol Dragster classes.
Scott Murray, who is from Winnipeg, has held the Alcohol Dragster Oahe Speedway track speed record since June 28, 2015, when he topped 224.04 miles per hour. In his second appearance at Oahe last July, Murray lowered the elapsed time record to 6.236 second in the quarter mile.
Doug Schneider of Milliken, CO, holds both ends of the Funny Car records, set on July 6, 2019. Schneider covered Oahe Speedway's quarter mile at 231.95 miles per hour with an elapsed time of 6.154 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.