Drag racers are nothing but a blur after the green light flickers from the starting line at Oahe Speedway May 23 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

The Oahe Speedway announced this week that they will allow spectators at their races this coming weekend.

All spectators will be parked on the west side of the track along the fence. Spectators are asked to remain in that area within their parking spot. Pits will be closed to spectators. Those wanting to attend the races at the Oahe Speedway are asked to enter the race track through the Racer’s Gate entrance. They will be directed to a designated parking area. Adult tickets for each day are $10, while teen tickets are $5. Kids 12 and under get into the races for free.

Saturday’s races are shootout races. All gates open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 1 p.m. CT, with eliminations starting at 4 p.m. CT. Races will be Box/No Box Shootouts, Bike/Sled Shootouts, Trophy Shootouts and Junior Shootouts.

Sunday’s races will be the third installment of the Pepsi Points Series. All gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials begin at 9 a.m. CT, with eliminations at 1 p.m. CT. Races will be in Super Pro, Pro ET, Bike/Sled, Sportsman, Street Trophy, High School, and Junior Major/Minor.

