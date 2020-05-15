Racers, start your engines.
The Oahe Racers Association announced on Friday that they will promote National Hot Rod Association Championship Drag Racing at the Oahe Speedway this summer. The Oahe Speedway is located 14 miles north of Pierre just off SD Highway 1804. It is in its 16th year of operation.
However, racing will be conducted without spectators for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the hope of the Oahe Racers Association that the threat of this pandemic will be mitigated, and that the Oahe Speedway can return to normal operations early this racing season. In addition, the group will operate race weekends under CDC guidelines, and observe all directives related to protection of staff and race teams. Social distancing and limited groups will be enforced.
Racing action will begin on Memorial Day weekend, with the Speedway presenting NHRA Championship Drag Racing every other weekend through Labor Day. Saturday races will once again be Shootout Races, while other races will be a part of the Pepsi Points Race Series.
There will also be several specialty races scheduled throughout the summer. Those races are as follows:
May 23-24: Midwest Class Racers Stock/Super Stock Shootouts
May 26: Alex Lindholm Street Trophy race
June 20-21: Rocky Mountain Superchargers
July 11: 11th Annual Junior Jam
July 26: Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track
August 8: NHRA tv.com Challenge
August 23: 2020 South Dakota State Drag Racing Championships
September 5: Junior Drag Racing League JDRL Challenge
September 5: Bike Sled Run for the Money prelims
September 6: Bike Sled Run for the Money finals
September 7: 2020 Championship Day at Oahe Speedway
More information regarding the 2020 racing season at the Oahe Speedway can be found at www.oahespeedway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.