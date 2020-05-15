Damen Horsley

Racers, start your engines.

The Oahe Racers Association announced on Friday that they will promote National Hot Rod Association Championship Drag Racing at the Oahe Speedway this summer. The Oahe Speedway is located 14 miles north of Pierre just off SD Highway 1804. It is in its 16th year of operation.

However, racing will be conducted without spectators for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the hope of the Oahe Racers Association that the threat of this pandemic will be mitigated, and that the Oahe Speedway can return to normal operations early this racing season. In addition, the group will operate race weekends under CDC guidelines, and observe all directives related to protection of staff and race teams. Social distancing and limited groups will be enforced.

Racing action will begin on Memorial Day weekend, with the Speedway presenting NHRA Championship Drag Racing every other weekend through Labor Day. Saturday races will once again be Shootout Races, while other races will be a part of the Pepsi Points Race Series.

There will also be several specialty races scheduled throughout the summer. Those races are as follows:

May 23-24: Midwest Class Racers Stock/Super Stock Shootouts

May 26: Alex Lindholm Street Trophy race

June 20-21: Rocky Mountain Superchargers

July 11: 11th Annual Junior Jam

July 26: Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track

August 8: NHRA tv.com Challenge

August 23: 2020 South Dakota State Drag Racing Championships

September 5: Junior Drag Racing League JDRL Challenge

September 5: Bike Sled Run for the Money prelims

September 6: Bike Sled Run for the Money finals

September 7: 2020 Championship Day at Oahe Speedway

More information regarding the 2020 racing season at the Oahe Speedway can be found at www.oahespeedway.com.

