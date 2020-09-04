Action at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre will ramp up for the last time in the 2020 season this weekend. Action will take place over three days.
Saturday’s races will be Shootout races, with the 2020 Summit Racing Equipment JDRL Challenge and the early rounds of Oahe Speedway’s Bike/Sled “Run for the Money.” Gates will open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials will be at 1 p.m. CT, while eliminations will be at 4 p.m. CT.
Sunday’s races will be the ninth races in the Pepsi Points Series, with the Bike/Sled “Run for the Money” Finals. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials will begin at 9 a.m. CT, while eliminations will be at 1 p.m. CT.
Monday’s races will be the tenth races in the Pepsi Points Series, as well as the Labor Day 2020 Championship Day. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials will begin at 9 a.m. CT, while eliminations will start at 1 p.m. CT.
Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Kids 12 and under will always be free.
