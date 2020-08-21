Racing action at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre will ramp back up once again this weekend. Races will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s races will be shootout races, and they will be held in the Box/No Box, Bike/Sled, Trophy and Junior classes. Gates open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials will begin at 1 p.m. CT, while eliminations will start at 4 p.m. CT.
Sunday’s races will be the eighth races in the Pepsi Points Series, as well as the South Dakota Drag Racing State Championships. The annual championship is shared by Sturgis Dragway and Oahe Speedway in alternating years. The class winners in the six “Big Car” classes, as well as the Junior Dragster classes, will receive the newly designed State Championship trophy. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials start at 9 a.m. CT, while eliminations start at 1 p.m. CT.
Racing will take place in the Super Pro, Pro ET, Bike/Sled, Sportsman, Street Trophy, High School, Junior Major and Junior Minor. Current leaders in the Pepsi Points Series in each respective class include Lebanon’s John Scott DeMots, Pierre’s Randy Hirsch, Grand Forks’ David Tibert, Pierre’s Curt Humann, Gettysburg’s Duane Soper, Bath’s Blade Olson, Onida’s Evan Huse and Huron’s Emily Larson.
Tickets for each day are $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
