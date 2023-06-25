The Oahe Zap played a doubleheader Saturday at Hyde Stadium, losing the first game versus the Spearfish Sasquatch, 7-0, and then rebounding with a 6-5 win in Game 2.
In Game 1, Oahe totaled five hits, four walks and 12 strikeouts at the plate. Carson Trumpold led the home team with two knocks in two at-bats.
Zap shortstop Kyle Memarian went 1-for-5 with a double, and Jackson Mix, who started at second base, drew a team-high three walks.
Toeing the rubber first for Oahe was Abel Anzaldua. In three innings of work, he recorded a strikeout while giving up a walk and a hit on 29 pitches.
Brandon Villabrille took over for Anzaldua in the fourth. He went two innings, but Spearfish did some damage. Villabrille, who recorded the loss, allowed three hits, three walks and seven runs (all earned) on 53 pitches.
The Sasquatch scored all of their runs in the fifth inning against Villabrille.
Oahe’s Trevor Segraves replaced Villabrille in the sixth. In two innings of work, he struck out a batter while giving up four hits and a walk.
Up next was Mix and Andrew Beavers, as they each pitched one frame for the Zap. Beavers tallied two strikeouts while Mix had one.
Following its loss in Game 1, Oahe responded with a comeback win later that evening.
The Zap trailed early, as Spearfish scored three runs in the first and then added one more in the third. Oahe finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth, thanks to a two-run home run by Beavers.
But the Sasquatch responded with a run in the sixth, as they led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
While the Zap’s chances of winning seemed doubtful in their final chance at the dish, Oahe never waivered.
The home team went on to tally four runs to beat the Sasquatch. Tyler Traphagen touched home plate on a balk by Spearfish’s Chan Yoon, Memarian scored on a wild pitch and Trenton Duchscherer sent the home crowd happy with a walk-off single to score Preston Lau and Trevor Hoffman.
The Zap finished with six hits, compared to the Sasquatch’s 12, and eight walks.
Memarian, who had a team-high three stolen bases, also led Oahe with two knocks in four at-bats. Segraves and Joey Coolbaugh each added a hit and a walk in three at-bats.
On the mound, John Patty got the nod for the Zap. In three innings of work, he gave up seven hits and four runs (all earned) on 49 pitches.
Memarian took over in the fourth and fifth innings. He recorded a team-high four strikeouts and only allowed one hit.
Brady Glenn pitched the final two frames for the Zap, where he tallied a strikeout while allowing four hits and a run (earned). Glenn was credited with his first win of the summer.
Oahe will now look to win its first series this season, as the Zap take on Spearfish Sunday at Hyde Stadium at 5:35 p.m.
