The Oahe Zap played a doubleheader Saturday at Hyde Stadium, losing the first game versus the Spearfish Sasquatch, 7-0, and then rebounding with a 6-5 win in Game 2.

In Game 1, Oahe totaled five hits, four walks and 12 strikeouts at the plate. Carson Trumpold led the home team with two knocks in two at-bats.

Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

