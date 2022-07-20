Oahe JO Softball Association held its Division 1-2 and 3-4 championship games on Tuesday night at Oahe Softball Complex, with the black team winning the night in a 6-5 victory over the navy team.
Division 1-2’s championship kicked off at 7:10 p.m., coming down to Hall/Kist (navy) against Hall/Smart (black).
The black team had trouble getting started offensively when the game began, scoring one run in the second inning. But the navy team picked up early momentum at the plate, bringing in two runs during the first inning and adding three more by the end of the fourth.
The game heated up in the fifth inning, with the black team rallying back from its deficit, scoring a whopping five runs and taking away the navy team’s lead.
The black team’s Coach Dean Hall said they had some problems in the beginning, but it worked out in the end.
“All three of the pitchers, our pitchers and their pitchers, pitched great games. Our defense struggled the first three or four innings, but in the end we did enough to win,” Hall said.
Hall said that it was great they got things going in the fifth inning.
“That last inning we started getting ourselves back into it,” Hall said. “They’ve been doing it all year, waiting up until the end to turn it around and we’ve had some struggles all year getting our offense going.”
The black team went back into the field for the bottom of the fifth, getting three outs straight away to seal the victory and take the championship.
Hall said that it was great to get the win and that the team worked hard.
“It was great to win, the girls persevered and worked hard to get the victory in the end. Defense came back out and played well in the last inning so they didn’t take back the lead,” Hall said.
Division 3-4 also held its championship on Tuesday night after Monday’s high temperatures and heat warnings led to delays.
In the 3-4 Division, Smart/Hall and Bolger/Dueis competed against each other for the championship title.
Bolger/Dueis took the win for the 3-4 Division championship, ending the game 8-6.
