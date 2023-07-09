The Oahe Zap won their third series this summer after beating the Sawtooth Sockeyes, 5-4, Saturday at Hyde Stadium.
Soon after Oahe second baseman Jackson Mix crossed home plate on a wild pitch by Sawtooth’s Jake Robinson, Andrew Beavers scored the winning run on another wild pitch by Robinson to walk it off in the 10th.
The Zap ended with nine hits and 10 walks at the dish.
Trenton Duchscherer, Oahe’s designated hitter, went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and a walk. Shortstop Kyle Memarian added two hits and an RBI in five at-bats.
Zap left fielder Tyler Hoffman had the team’s lone stolen base.
Nick Blessing was Oahe’s starting pitcher Saturday, as he tallied seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings of work. On 97 pitches, he allowed five hits and an earned run.
Despite a solid outing by Blessing, Brady Glenn was credited with his third win after pitching the final four innings. Glenn struck out a batter and walked another while giving up two hits and two runs (both earned).
The Zap couldn’t have garnered a series victory Saturday without an impressive performance Friday, where they defeated the Sockeyes, 10-8, thanks to a big day at the plate.
Mix, the designated hitter, went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Oahe right fielder Preston Lau also tallied four knocks in five at-bats but had two RBIs.
The Zap finished with 18 hits total, and six players had multiple knocks.
Kaleb Hay got the nod Friday, totaling two strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work. En route to his second win, he allowed four hits and two runs (both earned) on 107 pitches as well.
The Zap (10-28) will look to sweep the Sockeyes (26-9) Sunday at Hyde Stadium. First-pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.
