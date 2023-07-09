cj logo

The Oahe Zap won their third series this summer after beating the Sawtooth Sockeyes, 5-4, Saturday at Hyde Stadium.

Soon after Oahe second baseman Jackson Mix crossed home plate on a wild pitch by Sawtooth’s Jake Robinson, Andrew Beavers scored the winning run on another wild pitch by Robinson to walk it off in the 10th.

