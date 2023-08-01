Since neither team was in contention for the Independence League Baseball (ILB) playoffs, the Oahe Zap and Badlands Big Sticks decided to let loose for their final game of their respective 2023 seasons on Sunday at Hyde Stadium.

Instead of playing a regular game of baseball, the two teams dueled in a game of “Bolt Ball” — an idea inspired by the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, and are best known for their wacky, fun and fan-interactive way of playing baseball — or “Banana Ball.”

Tyler Traphagen

Oahe's Tyler Traphagen ended his 2023 season at the plate 25-of-101 (.248) with 14 RBIs, four doubles and four triples.
Jared Heck

Oahe's Jared Heck tags out a Nebraska Prospects player during the Zap's series with the Prospects from July 3-5 at Hyde Stadium.
Gavin Starcher

In nine starts this summer, Oahe's Gavin Starcher racked up a team-high 52 strikeouts in 55.0 innings pitched.
Brandon Villabrille

Oahe's Brandon Villabrille catches a pick-off throw during the Zap's series with the Nebraska Prospects from July 3-5 at Hyde Stadium.

