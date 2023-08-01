Since neither team was in contention for the Independence League Baseball (ILB) playoffs, the Oahe Zap and Badlands Big Sticks decided to let loose for their final game of their respective 2023 seasons on Sunday at Hyde Stadium.
Instead of playing a regular game of baseball, the two teams dueled in a game of “Bolt Ball” — an idea inspired by the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, and are best known for their wacky, fun and fan-interactive way of playing baseball — or “Banana Ball.”
“Bolt Ball” features 10 rules that both the Zap and Big Sticks had to abide by. For example, a fan-caught foul ball is an out. A home run is worth five runs no matter how many runners are on base. The 10th rule states that there must be a 2.5-hour time limit, and no new inning can start after 140 minutes of play. (All rules can be found in the info box.)
“I came up with Bolt Ball, but the rules were a Savannah Bananas thing,” Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger said Monday. “And we kind of tinkered with the rules a little bit. But the Fremont Moo and Hastings Sodbusters did one on (July 25 or July 26) — They kind of did it, and we figured if the league’s allowing it, let’s just make it fun the last day.”
Entering Sunday’s game, the Big Sticks had won the previous two games of the series — 6-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. Badlands also beat the Zap in “Bolt Ball,” 9-4, in eight innings, but the game did not count towards either team’s record. No official stats were recorded as well.
“For me personally, it was great. I loved seeing the fans out there,” Habeger said. “And just the two games before that one were just kind of (a) lull. We weren’t playing for anything, they weren’t playing for anything. So it was nice to have that game, get people involved (and) have those guys messing around. We got to mess around, and just be kids, have fun and play a game that they all grew up loving.”
Even though Oahe had lost 12 out of its 13 games before Sunday’s affair, the Zap didn’t act like it. Instead of usual baseball uniform attire, Habeger’s players wore shorts and most had their jerseys unbuttoned. Trevor Segraves even wore a bucket hat in the field instead of a standard ball cap, signifying Sunday’s game was laid back and for fun.
And both head coaches joined in on the fun, too. In the top of the fifth inning, Habeger replaced Kaleb Hay on the mound.
The first batter he faced? Badlands head coach Jordan Price.
But Habeger won this battle, striking Price out looking.
“It felt pretty good,” Habeger said with a laugh. “I got lucky. He swung at a couple of pitches I threw in the dirt.”
Habeger allowed a two-out walk but prevented any Big Sticks from scoring in the inning.
“I throw batting practice to the guys every day before practice, so my arm is in pretty good shape,” he said.
In the bottom-half of the sixth, Habeger grabbed a bat and faced Price on the mound. Oahe’s head coach ended up grounding out, and Shock — the Zap’s official mascot — followed that up with a strikeout.
Habeger briefly played in the field for the first time in about 15 years during Sunday’s game as well.
“It was fun being on the field with those guys,” Habeger said. “You know, we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs this summer, and it’s been a long, rough summer. But as some of the players explained it, it was the best summer of their lives, even though we lost that much. So it goes to show the impact you can have on young kids.”
The rules of “Bolt Ball” allowed the Zap to have a total of 18 names in their batting order, giving a majority of players to grab a bat before the same came to a close. Many got to play different positions as well due to the game enforcing players to move to new defensive positions every inning besides the pitcher and catcher.
“The best part was going in there and trying to catch foul balls with the fans. That was surreal. That’s a game I’m never going to forget,” Tyler Traphagen, who began his day in the outfield for Oahe, said. “I hope they can do that again. It got the fans involved and everything. This community, they really deserved that last night. I had a blast.”
Gavin Starcher, who was one of Habeger’s starting pitchers all summer long, played catcher Sunday and the two games prior due to Zap roster changes.
“That was definitely a change of pace. I’m usually a very competitive person, especially when it comes to baseball,” Starcher said. “But being able to take some of that competitiveness down a notch for the fun of the game, and to give the fans a show, it really meant a lot. I think everybody on both teams had a lot of fun.”
A large crowd turned out to see the inaugural season finale, and the Zap noticed.
“I thought it was one of the top-five biggest crowds we’ve had all year,” Habeger said, adding that they held a home run derby, “family fest” event and Wiffle Ball game with kids and the host families at the stadium later that evening. “It was a really good game to go out (on).”
Habeger said that the Zap would like to make “Bolt Ball” an annual event.
“Unfortunately, I think we’ll be in the playoffs the next couple of years, so we won’t be able to do that,” Habeger commented with a laugh.
In the team’s first-ever season, the Zap finished 15-41 overall and in last place in the ILB standings, only behind the Hastings Sodbusters (17-35). Oahe went 10-19 in the second half of the season — also last and behind the Sodbusters (11-16).
The Casper Spuds (32-22), who won the second-half at 19-12, will face the Fremont Moo (31-21) in the League Championship Series, which began Monday and could end Friday if the final game of a best-of-three series needs to be played. Fremont won the first-half of the ILB season at 17-7.
Habeger called 2023 a “rough season” for his ball club. He added that they lost 10 players before the season started — some of those due to injury. As a result, Habeger had to ask other players to come to Pierre.
The Zap began their summer off to a very bumpy start, winning just one of their first 15 games. That stretch of games also featured a season-high losing streak of 11 games from May 27 to June 11.
“It just took us a while to gel,” Habeger said. “And then we did gel, we kind of got caught up in that losing culture again. It’s hard to kick that losing culture.”
Oahe’s head coach continued.
“I just appreciated it that they respected me, listened and grew better as people and ballplayers, whether we did it as a team or not. That’s my main goal,” he said. “That’s what summer ball is all about — not about winning a championship. It’s about becoming a better ballplayer and a better person.”
The high-point for the Zap in 2023 was when they won four-straight games from July 10-14, which included a sweep of the Moo at Hyde Stadium — Oahe’s only sweep of the summer.
“That winning streak was something to remember because that’s when all the memories were made,” Traphagen said. “Everyone was having fun, everyone was enjoying the game (and) enjoying each other.”
The Zap tallied 425 hits as a team, and Kyle Memarian led them in that category with 58. Oahe finished with a team batting average of .235. Out of players with a minimum of 50 at-bats, Segraves posted a team-best .317 average.
Habeger’s squad also had a .340 on-base, .628 on-base plus slugging and .289 slugging percentage. Out of players with a minimum of 50 at-bats, Trenton Duchscherer (.423) and Cy Probst (.879, .460) led them in those categories, respectively.
Jackson Mix had himself quite a summer at the dish for the Zap. He recorded a team-high 10 doubles, three home runs, 22 RBIs and 25 walks.
Probst, Andrew Beavers and Jared Heck hit the other three long balls for the Zap.
Memarian was the team’s top base stealer, swiping 19 bags in 22 tries. Oahe ended with 74 stolen bases overall.
For Traphagen, he led his squad with four triples, as the Zap hit 11 overall. The North West Andover, Minnesota, product tallied 25 knocks in 101 at-bats (.248) and 14 RBIs as well.
Traphagen made some adjustments heading into his 2023 campaign, saying he noticed himself pulling the ball too much for his liking last year for the Pierre Trappers.
“That was something I had to work on,” Traphagen said. “So, over the offseason, I just kept working in the cage, trying to stay to the opposite field and hitting it and staying up the middle. That’s something I noticed I got better at.”
Traphagen also found that, in general, he was more “consistent” at the dish this summer compared to last year.
In the field, Oahe’s Jacob Trusner led the way with 170 putouts. Memarian recorded a team-high 112 assists and 14 double plays. The Zap executed 33 double plays overall.
On the mound, Oahe’s pitchers posted a team earned run average (ERA) of 6.90 and batting average against of .291. Out of players with a minimum of 20 innings pitched, Kaleb Hay led the Zap in both categories at 3.32 and .230, respectively. Hay also threw the least amount of walks (seven).
Graham Young finished with the most innings pitched (64), Brady Glenn tallied a team-best five wins and Micah Larsen had the most saves (two).
For Starcher, he led Oahe with 52 strikeouts. He posted a 5.56 ERA in 55 innings pitched.
Being a reliever for the University of Toledo in Ohio, Starcher said pitching as one of the Zap’s starters this summer was out of his comfort zone. Starcher added he hasn’t been a starting pitcher since his high school days — four or five years ago.
But nevertheless, the righty met his goal.
“My big goal coming into this summer was to get as many innings as I possibly could. And, at the end of the day, I felt like I did that,” Starcher said. “I feel like I’m a lot better pitcher now (versus) when I came in at the beginning of the summer.”
Starcher touched on his experience playing for the Zap this year.
“The memories I shared here and the people that I met, I’m going to take those with me everywhere I go,” he said. “It doesn’t even matter if it’s 20 years down the road, and I’m in a different country. I’m always going to remember the time I spent here, with these people, with these fans.”
Traphagen explained what it was like playing with his teammates this summer.
“It was awesome. If I could, I’d wave my magic wand and do it all over again,” he said. “Some of us from last year had that bond. That’s another reason, I think, why we were so close. But even when the new guys came in, it just felt like a family.”
“Overall, it was such a fun summer,” Traphagen continued. “There’s nothing like playing baseball in Pierre.”
When asked about him returning to Pierre, Traphagen said it is currently “up in the air.”
“If I get the chance, I wouldn’t mind coming back,” he said.
Starcher said he’s “not sure” if he’ll be returning to play for Oahe next year since he will have used his final year of college eligibility by then. But if he can suit up for the Zap, Starcher would welcome the idea.
“I could definitely see myself coming back out here next summer,” he said.
But for Habeger, he’s certain about staying as the Zap’s skipper with hopes of eventually bringing a trophy to the capital city.
“We just had a meeting, and one of the owners asked me if I was going to coach next year. I said, ‘I’m going to coach until we win a championship in Pierre.’ I would like nothing more than to bring a championship to Pierre,” Habeger said. “And I think that starts with me getting the right players, getting the right staff around me. And then that would bring the fans in and make that experience that much better when we have good, quality baseball players on the diamond. Not that we haven’t, but we just couldn’t put it together soon enough.”
Habeger shared his final thoughts about the inaugural season for the Oahe Zap, acknowledging it wasn’t all what he or his players had hoped for.
“I thought the season was a little disappointing when it comes to the win-loss record. But I thought it was a success as far as the team and community interactions went,” Habeger said. “I thought the community enjoyed the team, I thought the players enjoyed the town. And I think there are just bigger and better things to come for the Zap in the next couple of years.”
