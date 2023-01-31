The Oahe Zap has a new assistant general manager, and her name is Lizzy Swenson. She started at the position on Jan. 23.
“I studied sports management in business in college, and my whole life has revolved around three things — sports, softball and entertainment,” Swenson said on Friday. “So this is kind of the full circle, you know, leading me back into all three things combined. And when I saw the job online, the first thing I did was apply for it.”
Swenson, originally from Minnetonka, Minnesota, a suburb 10 miles outside of Minneapolis, explained what intrigued her most about the job opportunity.
“I think knowing that the Trappers were here, knowing that Pierre had baseball was something that really excited me when I became a part of the community,” she said. “And I've really grown to love Pierre during the time that I've been here. So knowing that there was something new, and I'm new here, it felt like a really good opportunity to just immerse myself in Pierre even more.”
Oahe co-owner Jackson Bruce shared why he thought Swenson a great fit for the Zap.
“She’s got great sports experience, (and) she knows the sports business,” he said. “But she also has a creative mind. She has a great way of verbalizing her ideas. She has great experience in event planning. So, when it came down to it, that’s exactly what we’re looking for. She’s personable and organized. Really, we were looking for someone with all of those traits who can help us put on 30-plus events per year.”
Before becoming the Zap’s assistant GM, Swenson dedicated 16 years to the game of softball as a player and coach. She played collegiately at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and coached softball at Wayzata High School in Plymouth and for a 16U travel team in Minnesota called Hit Dawg for two years.
“The last time I worked in the baseball and softball world, I was on the other side of the fence. I was a coach,” Swenson said. “I feel like I want to be able to expand on what I learned when I worked in sports previously and continue to grow with the team as well. And learn as they learn and learn with Jackson and keep finding new ways to make the Zap something big and new in Pierre.”
Bruce touched on what Swenson can bring to the table for Pierre’s summer league baseball team.
“I think she can really help build our brand (and) build our base,” he said. “She can help make the gameday experience more exciting and fun for not just baseball fans but anybody who comes through the gates at Hyde Stadium.”
So, what is Swenson’s goal as Oahe’s assistant general manager?
“I would say to make people feel as excited about it as when I saw the job pop up,” she said. “There's something new, (and) I've been saying this. It’s about as clean of a slate as it comes to from where the trappers were and where the Zap is. Now, there's nothing but growth ahead. And I think that everyone involved can use this experience to just make it the best that it can be.”
Conveniently, Swenson’s first day on the job was also the same day the Zap merchandise arrived at the office, so she “hit the ground running.” But, overall, she has enjoyed her first week on the job.
“It's the exact opposite of what I know, prior to living in the Twin Cities. But it's been really good,” Swenson said. “We've met an awesome community here, and it's home now. It definitely feels like home.”
Oahe is one of seven teams in the Independence League Baseball (ILB). On Monday, ILB released the Zap’s 2023 schedule, and they will open their inaugural season against the Nebraska Prospects on May 23.
“Honestly, I'm just excited,” she said. “I think seeing how excited everyone else is just makes it that much more enjoyable to get through these cold months before the field and everyone else is ready to go.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
