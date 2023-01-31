Lizzy Swenson
Lizzy Swenson began her new role as assistant general manager of the Oahe Zap on Jan. 23.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

The Oahe Zap has a new assistant general manager, and her name is Lizzy Swenson. She started at the position on Jan. 23.

“I studied sports management in business in college, and my whole life has revolved around three things — sports, softball and entertainment,” Swenson said on Friday. “So this is kind of the full circle, you know, leading me back into all three things combined. And when I saw the job online, the first thing I did was apply for it.”

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

