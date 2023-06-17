Despite more than doubling their production at the plate a night ago, the Oahe Zap still dropped Game 2 versus the Hastings Sodbusters, 11-6.
Oahe racked up 11 hits Friday at Hyde Stadium compared to five in Game 1, but that didn’t matter in the end. The Sodbusters, who recorded 16 knocks, scored three runs in the fifth and eighth innings, which ended up being the difference.
The Zap tallied two runs in the fourth and fifth and one score in the seventh and eighth. They also drew five walks at the dish.
Shortstop Kyle Memarian and right fielder Joey Coolbaugh both had big nights in the batter’s box for Oahe (3-16-1). Memarian went 3-for-5, hitting all singles, while Coolbaugh finished with three knocks in four at-bats, including a double and RBI.
Zap center fielder Gage Huffman pitched in with two hits in four at-bats and stole a team-high three bases.
Right-handed pitcher Abel Anzaldua had a solid outing on the hill for the home team. In six full innings of work, he recorded one strikeout while allowing seven hits, four walks and five runs (all earned) on 107 pitches. Anzaldua was credited with the loss.
Oahe’s John Patty pitched the entire seventh frame, where he also struck out a batter but gave up two hits, a walk and a run (earned).
Micah Larsen toed the rubber for the final two innings, as he had two strikeouts. Larsen still allowed seven hits and four runs (all earned).
The series finale between the Zap and Sodbusters (3-15) will take place Saturday at Hyde Stadium. First-pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
