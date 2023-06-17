Kyle Memarian

Oahe's Kyle Memarian had three hits in five at-bats versus Hastings Friday at Hyde Stadium. The Sodbusters beat the Zap, 11-6.

Despite more than doubling their production at the plate a night ago, the Oahe Zap still dropped Game 2 versus the Hastings Sodbusters, 11-6.

Oahe racked up 11 hits Friday at Hyde Stadium compared to five in Game 1, but that didn’t matter in the end. The Sodbusters, who recorded 16 knocks, scored three runs in the fifth and eighth innings, which ended up being the difference.

