The Oahe Zap dropped Sunday’s series finale with the Hastings (NE) Sodbusters, 9-0, at Hyde Stadium on “Jersey Shore Night.”

Sunday marked the fourth loss where the Zap have been held scoreless.

Trevor Segraves

Oahe's Trevor Segraves fields a ball while playing second base during Sunday's finale.
Kyle Memarian

Zap shortstop Kyle Memarian fields a ball during Sunday's finale with the Sodbusters.
Jared Heck

Oahe's Jared Heck swings at a pitch during Sunday's game against Hastings.
Nick Blessing

Oahe's Nick Blessing pitched 7.1 innings versus the Sodbusters Sunday. He tallied three strikeouts.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-316-7057 ext. 6819

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments