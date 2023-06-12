The Oahe Zap dropped Sunday’s series finale with the Hastings (NE) Sodbusters, 9-0, at Hyde Stadium on “Jersey Shore Night.”
Sunday marked the fourth loss where the Zap have been held scoreless.
“We didn’t play a complete game,” head coach Jamy Habeger said after the series finale. “Pitching was good, defense was good, we just didn’t have the bats tonight — We just didn’t get on the board. And if we don’t get on the board early, it’s tough. It’s tough for the pitchers to continue to throw without runs being scored. But, we’ll come around.”
Oahe struggled at the plate, mustering only three hits compared to Hastings’ 13 knocks.
Zap shortstop Kyle Memarian, second baseman Trevor Segraves and center fielder Gage Huffman found the hit column with singles.
For Segraves, he extended his hitting streak to seven games.
But Memarian doesn’t believe the box score tells the whole story.
“I think we hit a lot of barrels. We hit the ball hard, we just couldn’t find gaps,” he said. “We also just didn’t capitalize when we needed to.”
That last statement by Memarian was perhaps the most frustrating part of Sunday’s shutout for Oahe. The Zap had multiple opportunities with runners in scoring position, but they couldn’t take advantage of them.
In the fourth inning, Oahe loaded the bases with no outs following an infield hit and stolen base by Memarian, as well as walks by Segraves and Huffman.
Now, Zap first baseman Jared Heck had a chance to break things wide open. But he skied a 1-2 pitch by Sodbusters starter Daulton Juden into foul territory, and Hastings first baseman Korben Rich caught it for the first out.
A few pitches later, Oahe catcher Carson Trumpold hit a ground ball, and the Sodbusters threw Memarian out at home. The inning ended after Zap left fielder Kolby Rich struck out on three pitches.
“Not timely hitting, and that’s the story of our season as well. We just cannot get timely hits,” Habeger said. “To come out and put a zero on the board with the bases loaded and no outs, that’s not acceptable at this level. We just got to be better at that point.”
Oahe had another opportunity to get on the scoreboard with runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh. Zap right fielder Joey Coolbaugh earned himself a walk, and then third baseman Andrew Beavers reached on a throwing error.
But once again, Habeger’s team couldn’t capitalize. Jackson Mix, the team’s designated hitter, grounded out to end the frame.
Memarian explained how crucial these missed opportunities were for Oahe Sunday.
“I think that was pretty huge early in the game,” he said. “I think that kind of stopped our momentum and gave them some. If we were able to capitalize on those (opportunities), it probably would have been a lot different game as a result.”
The Gonzaga University product added that they need to “find a way to manufacture runs” in future games, and Habeger touched on how his team can do this.
“It’s just a mental thing,” Habeger said. “We get behind, and we start trying to swing for the fences a little bit. We got to tie it up with one swing. We just got to change that, and realize that it’s a nine-inning game and anything can happen.”
Sunday’s game wasn’t all doom-and-gloom, though. Nick Blessing was solid on the hill for Oahe (2-15-1).
In his fifth start, he racked up three strikeouts while giving up nine hits, four walks and three runs (all earned) in 7.1 innings of work.
“I thought I did pretty well. But, as with anything, you can do better,” Blessing said. “I’m a pitcher who tries to pitch to contact, so (I) just try not to leave anything middle-middle. (I) try to just get them to reach or jam them inside, get a weak pop-up or ground ball.”
The Sodbusters (2-11) got to him early with a two-run second on three hits. But Blessing responded with five consecutive scoreless frames before Hastings added one run in the eighth.
The righty explained how he recovered from that second inning.
“I saw this in the TV show ‘Lost.’ The main character, Jack, says he gives himself five seconds to be scared in a situation,” Blessing said. “When something like that happens, I give myself half an inning to be upset, to be mad, to be whatever. Then, once that half inning is over, just act like it never happened.”
Blessing added that he wants to cut down on the walks his next time out.
The Zap’s Daniel Clark came in for Blessing with two outs in the eighth. He pitched an inning but allowed a hit, a walk and four runs (all earned).
Micah Larsen replaced Clark with one out in the ninth. He got the inning’s final two outs but gave up three hits and two runs (both earned) in the process.
The Sodbusters scored six runs in the ninth after just tallying three in the previous eight frames. Sunday’s win and their 14-1 victory Friday clinched the series for them.
While Oahe has yet to win a series this season, the Zap did come out victorious in Saturday’s game, 8-2, breaking a 12-game winless streak.
“We needed it badly because we’ve had so many close games. And then our last three out of four, we got kicked around a little bit,” Habeger said. “Getting that win in the middle of this (series), that was huge. Not just for our energy as a staff, but the energy on the administration level and the interns. Everybody was fired up, smiling, so we had a good time with that win. We just got to repeat the process, go after it again and get it next week.”
The Zap now have three days off before returning to action Thursday when they host Hastings again for another three-game set at Hyde Stadium.
Memarian said they’re going to use this brief hiatus to take some swings in the batting cages and, overall, “stay in the groove of things.”
“Also, just use it as a reset time to clear everything, mentally, put the rough games behind us and just look forward now,” he added.
If Oahe wants to take two games from the Sodbusters and win its first series this summer, Habeger noted his team needs a repeat performance of Saturday’s game.
“We got to play that complete game again,” he said. “The good thing is we’ll have every pitcher ready to go by the next series start because we have the days off. I think our starting pitchers (will) come out, throw strikes, and we’ll back them up with some hits.”
