Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cross country runner Morgan Oedekoven and senior fullback/linebacker River Iverson were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Oedekoven had a fantastic race at the ESD cross country meet. Oedekoven placed 18th out of 66 runners, and looked great doing it. She has made unbelievable improvements in her abilities in running in just the past year. Last year in the conference, Oedekoven placed 56th, so this shows you how much she has improved. Before the race, Coach Keyes went up to Oedekoven and told her that if she continues to run like she has, she could be anywhere between 15th and 25th in this race if she ran very well. She looked at Keyes like he was crazy, but her comment back to Keyes was “Alright coach, I will do my best.” Oedekoven has been a great person to coach and a great role model for the younger kids coming up. Coach Keyes is so very proud of Oedekoven because she has come such a long way in the past four years. For Oedekoven to be only three places away from All-Conference as a senior is quite the story.
Iverson has been the staple of consistency for the defense throughout the season. He has consistently been the leading tackler, and he was so again against Brookings last Friday, recording eight tackles with three of them going for a loss. He has excelled this season and has quietly done a fantastic job in the middle of the defense. He is also a big part of the offensive success as he works hard to give the offense a great look during the week and making them better. The coaches are very proud of the way Iverson has prepared and played this season, and they are excited to see his play continue the rest of the season.
