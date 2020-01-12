Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Morgan Oedekoven was named December’s Warrior of the Month. She was nominated for her part in the Gov-to-Gov program. Here is her nomination:
Oedekoven is a warrior for all that is good. She works hard to make the school and community a better place for all students. She puts in countless hours of community service, and is the best tutor. When she tutors other students, she does her research, planning and preparing lessons to help students understand concepts, not just get assignments done. Oedekoven has over 300 hours of community service, tutoring and mentoring over the past year and half. She has spearheaded a Monday night tutoring group at the Community Bible church where students can come to get help with any kind of homework in almost any subject. She has recruited 4-5 community volunteers along with student volunteers to help facilitate these weekly tutor/study groups. They meet consistently every Monday night for 2-3 hours. It has become so successful that some nights 20+ students show up for homework help and tutoring. It is a great resource for the students. She also spearheaded semester test lunch breaks for students to come have a healthy, delicious, fast lunch on semester test days. Oedekoven gives 100 percent at everything she does. She has put in hundreds of miles of running to reach her goals of becoming a better athlete, and has since acquired a lifelong love for the sport of running, whether competitively or simply to live a healthier life. Oedekoven is a top notch student and has high aspirations to meet her academic goals. You may not know that with everything she does, she fights a battle with anxiety and self-worth. It is something that she works very hard to overcome, but admits it is a daily struggle. Through friends, family, school, running, and God, she is learning successful ways to deal with these issues that affect so many young people today. Her teachers are proud to know her and to have worked with her these past two years.
The Warrior of the Month Award was created as a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School. This award is presented to the students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard. All individuals nominated are then voted on by the Pierre T.F. Riggs staff by taking into consideration the students’ character, citizenship and grades.
Several other students were recognized for their hard work and commitment in their respective areas. Delaney Engbrecht was recognized for her work in the band, while Morgan Reiser was recognized for oral interpretation. Meg Erwin was recognized for her accomplishments in gymnastics, while Emily Hughes was recognized for her artistry. Weston Gravatt, MacKenzie Sarratt, Oliver Smith, Taya Rattling Leaf, Anthony Scares the Hawk, Jaydn Wilcox, Sydney Morley, Max Sevier, Addisyn Gruis, Marissa Mathews and Samantha Sevier were recognized for their work in Native Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.