Oahe FC U10 team
The OFC U10 team went 2-2 at last weekend’s Tempo Tournament in Tea. Pictured are: (from l to r) Lexie Hillmer, Allison DeMers, Rayya Hofer, Sophia Brueggeman, Jersie Jost, Emlyn Swanson, Micha Klinger, Liana Belayneh, and Alexis Kenzy.

 Courtesy Christie Klinger

The Oahe Football Club U10 girls soccer team traveled to Tea to play in the Tempo Tournament this past weekend. The girls scored 17 goals through four games to go 2-2 for the tournament. The girls are looking forward to playing in the Rapid City Fright Fest on Saturday and Sunday.

