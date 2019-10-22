The Oahe Football Club U10 girls soccer team traveled to Tea to play in the Tempo Tournament this past weekend. The girls scored 17 goals through four games to go 2-2 for the tournament. The girls are looking forward to playing in the Rapid City Fright Fest on Saturday and Sunday.
