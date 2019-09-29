The Pierre T.F. Riggs football offensive line was named September’s Warrior of the Month on Thursday. Here is their nomination:

The Governor offensive line have been simply dominant through the first third of the season. The offense is averaging over 500 yards and 50 points a game so far. Whether it has been giving time for the passing game to work, or moving the line of scrimmage and opening holes to run through, they have done a great job each and every game. They all play a position that does not get recognition or glory, but they all have worked their tail off to hone their craft for the betterment of the team. Watching their dominance and determination is definitely worthy of the term warrior. They lead the team into battle each and every week. The Governor offensive line includes Cole Nelson, Grey Zabel, Gunnar Gehring, Mike Merriman, and Matt Heilman.

The “Warrior of the Month” award was created as a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School. This award is presented to the students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard. All individuals nominated are then voted on by the Pierre School Riggs Staff by taking into consideration the students’ character, citizenship, and grades. Other nominees for September’s Warrior of the Month were Will Kessler (band), Max Sevier (choir), and Mataya Geppert (Gov-to-Gov).

