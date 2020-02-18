Pierre T.F. Riggs students Thomas Vetsch, Ruben Bowen, Jordan Morley, Savannah Shrake, Mesa Winder, Adeline Abernathy and Kayla Peterson were chosen as the Pierre Fine Arts — First National Bank Performers of the Week. Here are their nominations:
This year was Vetsch’s third year performing in the one act play, and his second time earning a superior individual acting award at the state festival. Vetsch took on a complex character role, and truly made it his own with authentic emotions and energy.
Bowen most enjoys roles that make the audience laugh. His recent role in the one act play still did that, but his character was much more serious than others he has played. Bowen earned his second individual acting superior award at the state festival this year. In addition to his work on stage, Bowen also took on many odd jobs to assist with the stage crew.
If anyone forgets a line, Morely is there to help them out. She is always first to not only memorize her own lines, but everyone else’s lines as well. This was Morley’s third year performing in the one act play, and she earned her second superior acting award at the state festival. Her energy and willingness to try new things make her an excellent role model on and off the stage.
Shrake made her first appearance at the state oral interp festival this year. The performance earned her a superior acting award. From the beginning of this production, she has been involved with the creative team and has offered many ideas on how we can approach elements of the play.
Not only has Winder been an excellent leader backstage as a stage manager for the one act show three years in a row, but she has successfully earned a superior award for her theatrical marketing entry, which is possibly the first one awarded to a Riggs student.
Abernathy and Petersen put in many extra hours during opens, after school and on weekends to bring the historic downtown buildings to life in this play with their creative and patient artistic abilities.
