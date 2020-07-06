Marshall Wittler

Onida's Marshall Wittler gets ready for a hit during a game against the Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore Hitmen in Onida on Thursday, July 2.

The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners hosted the Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore Hitmen in Onida on Thursday. The Hitmen came away with a 7-3 victory.

Layne Cotton got the scoring started for the Hitmen when he scored on a Peyton McDonnel double in the top of the first inning. The Hitmen added four runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning. Onida got on the board in the fourth inning thanks to runs by Jordan Schall, Jesse Schall and Dwight Kinney.

Simon Bowar got the start for the Hitmen. He surrendered three runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out six and walking zero.

Marshall Wittler started the game for Onida. He went four innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out three.

Onida (4-4) will next see action against Fort Pierre on Thursday in Onida. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

