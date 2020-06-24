The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners fell 5-3 to the Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore Hitmen in a seven inning game in Highmore on Friday.
The Hitmen scored a couple of runs in the first and third innings to give themselves a 4-0 lead. Onida got on the board with a couple of runs in the fourth inning by Jesse Schall and Dwight Kinney. The Hitmen extended their lead in the fifth inning. Marshall Wittler scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
Bennett Cassens led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Hitmen. He went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four.
Thomas Farries started the game for Onida. He lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out four and walking one.
Onida (1-2) will play against Mobridge in a doubleheader in Mobridge on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. They will play Wagner and Winner in a triangular at the Leahey Bowl in Winner on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
