The Onida Post 79 Teeners hosted Winner in a doubleheader in Onida on Monday. Onida won game one 11-8, but they lost game two 5-4.
The first game saw Onida jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings. Four of those runs came on a grand slam home run by Jesse Schall. Winner climbed back with three runs in the third inning. Onida answered back by extending their lead to 11-3 in the fourth inning. Winner again attempted a comeback, but it fell just short.
Thomas Farries was on the mound for Onida Post 79. He lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out three and walking zero.
Justin Hausmann toed the rubber for Winner. He lasted one and two thirds innings, allowing four hits and seven runs while striking out one. Silas Chasing Hawk threw two and one thirds innings out of the bullpen.
The second game saw Onida jump out to an early 2-0 lead after a two-run home run by Thomas Farries. They extended that lead to 3-0 after a home run by Jesse Shall. Winner roared to life in the fifth inning. They took the lead after a three-run home run by Ashton Klein. Onida scratched across a run in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the victory.
Ashton Klein toed the rubber for Winner. He surrendered four runs on five hits over four and a third innings, striking out three.
Marshall Wittler was on the mound for Onida Post 79. He surrendered zero runs on four hits over four innings, striking out four. Dwight Kinney and Garrett Petersen entered the game as relief, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third of an inning respectively.
Onida Post 79 (1-1) will play at Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
