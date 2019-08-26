The SDGA Men’s Senior and Pre-Senior Golf Championships took place at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell this past weekend. Championships were decided in five different classes.
Former Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf coach and Onida’s own John Knox won the 70 and Over Championship after defeating Rapid City’s Ray Strand by one stroke. Pierre’s William Olander placed third after finishing three strokes off the lead.
Madison’s Bob Felker won the Senior Championship after finishing one stroke better than Aberdeen’s Jeff Stockert and Sioux Falls’ Paul Schock. Knox finished tied for 13th place, while Olander finished tied for 22nd place. The Senior Championship is for athletes over 55 years old.
Mitchell’s Gary Jackson won the Rushmore Division (middle tees) Championship after finishing two strokes better than David Fridley. Pierre’s Monty Bechtold and Dean Degooyer tied for eighth place, while Joe Villa finished tied for 12th place.
Garretson’s Chris Long won the Pre-Senior Championship after finishing six strokes better than Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa. The Pre-Senior Championship is for athletes between 40 and 54 years old. Pickstown’s Glenn Schneider won the Oahe Division (forward tees) Championship after finishing six strokes better than Sioux Falls’ Mark Bacon.
Full Results for area golfers at SDGA Men’s Senior and Pre-Senior Championship at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell
Senior Championship (55+)
T13, John Knox, Onida, 157
T22, William Olander, Pierre, 160
Rushmore Division (middle tees) Championship
T8, Monty Bechtold, Pierre, 161
T8, Dean Degooyer, Pierre, 161
T12, Joe Villa, Pierre, 163
70 and Over Championship
1, John Knox, Onida, 157
3, William Olander, Pierre, 160
