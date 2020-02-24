University of South Dakota junior guard Chloe Lamb was named Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 23. The Summit League announced the award on Monday.
Lamb, a native of Onida, earned the award for the first time in her career. She scored 22 points in Saturday’s 77-67 victory over the in-state rival South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Frost Arena in Brookings. Lamb also scored 15 points against North Dakota State at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion on Thursday. Lamb shot 63.6 percent from the field and made 6-of-9 three point attempts during the week. Over her last six games, Lamb has averaged 17.3 points while shooting 55.7 percent.
The Coyotes (26-0, 15-0 in conference) are ranked no. 15 in the USA Today’s Coaches Poll and no. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25, as of Feb. 18. They have already clinched the regular season Summit League Championship. The Coyotes will next see action at home on Saturday against the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. It will be Senior Night for the Coyotes, who will honor seniors Ciara Duffy, Taylor Frederick, Madison McKeever and Megan Bonar before the game. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
