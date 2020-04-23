Onida’s Jim Sutton Jr. was announced as a member of the 2020 ProRodeo Hall of Fame on Monday. The announcement was made via a news release by the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Sutton is the patriarch of Sutton Rodeo. Sutton and his wife Julie were the recipients of the 2017 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award. Sutton Rodeo has had three PRCA Horse of the Year awards: saddle bronc horse Deep Water in 1979, bareback horse Big Bud in 1985, and saddle bronc horse Chuckulator in 2012. Sutton Rodeo stock has been selected to perform at the National Finals Rodeo every year since its inception but one.
Sutton began the Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo in 1978. This rodeo has been nominated 15 times for the PRCA Indoor Rodeo of the Year, winning the award in 2002-03. Sutton originated the Wrangler Bullfights and the Bailey Bail-Off. He is famous for his pageantry and colorful rodeo openings, including the openings at the National Finals Rodeo in 1995-96. Sutton has been nominated four times as Stock Contractor of the Year.
Sutton’s rodeo roots can be traced to 1926 when his grandfather Edwin Sutton began producing rodeos on the home ranch in Sully County. James H. Sutton Sr. took Sutton Rodeo to the next stage in the 1950s when he entered a partnership with Erv Korkow. As one of the first members of the Rodeo Cowboys Association, Sutton/Korkow stock performed at the First National Finals Rodeo in Dallas in 1959. James Sutton Sr. was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1982.
Other inductees into the 2020 ProRodeo Hall of Fame include bareback horse Grated Coconut, tiedown roper Cody Ohl, bullrider Butch Kirby, contract personnel Sunni Deb Backstrom, notable person Randy Witte, committee member Ellensburg Rodeo and barrel racer Martha Josey.
