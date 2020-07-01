After a tough doubleheader on Thursday saw them split with Mobridge, the Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners looked to pick up a couple of wins in a triangular against Winner and Wagner at the Leahy Bowl in Winner on Sunday. Onida was able to emerge with a pair of victories.
The first game saw Onida defeat Wagner 14-3. Landon Hepker and Dwight Kinney each had three runs batted in. Kinney led the way with three hits. All but one Onida player was able to score a run. Thomas Farries picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings, striking out five.
The second game saw Onida defeat Winner 8-3. Marshall Wittler had two RBIs, while Zach Farries had three hits. Sunday’s victory was the second win over Winner in three tries for Onida. Garrett Petersen got the victory on the mound for Onida. He allowed one run on two hits in two innings while striking out three.
Onida (4-3) will next see action against the Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore Hitmen in Onida on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Onida defeated the Hitmen twice on June 19.
