The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners hosted Fort Pierre in a seven inning game in Onida on Thursday. They ended up coming away with a 9-7 victory.
Fort Pierre got the scoring started in the first inning when Trey Frost scored on a steal of home. Onida responded by taking the lead in the bottom of the third inning. They added six runs in the fourth inning to stretch their lead to 8-1. Fort Pierre responded in the fifth inning with six runs of their own, four of which came on a Lathan Prince grand slam. Onida scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the 9-7 win.
Blaine Duffel got the start for Onida. He surrendered one run on one hit over two innings, striking out one.
Dayson Titze led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Fort Pierre. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out four. Cade Stover threw two and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Onida (5-4) will next see action at the Region Tournament on July 20-21.
