The Pierre Athletic Booster Club voted to contribute over $24,000 to T.F. Riggs High School sports teams. Opportunity to apply for these funds is made available annually to the coaches to provide activities that are beneficial to the growth and development of student athletes. These contributions are made possible through the year-round fundraising efforts of Booster Club members and those T.F. Riggs sports fans that support them.
The coaches made their requests to the PABC at the club's Zoom meeting on Thursday. Many coaches requested funds to scholarship kids to camps or to host local camps, to provide nutritional meals to athletes traveling to events and to defray expenses for financially-disadvantaged athletes. Other requests included strength training equipment for the cross country team, and choreography services for competitive dance. In a new turn of events, the wrestling team requested funds to provide for needs related to any unique needs that may arise with this season's addition of girls to the wrestling squad.
"PABC raises funds for these teams because we know that participation in athletics provides lifelong benefits to students." says Kristie Maher, PABC president. "Our coaches go to significant effort to teach our kids how to prepare effectively, to work as teammates and to build healthy habits." As an example, volleyball coach Kacy Kienholtz is prioritizing good nutrition for her volleyball athletes. She requested funds to help assure that her team eats properly to be able to perform their best.
Maher noted that it was fun for the PABC members to hear about the benefit of past funding to teams. Golf coach Chris Swiden explained that PABC funds helped purchase nets and flight scopes that the golf teams used to create an indoor hitting room out of the new visitor locker room at the field house. The scopes hooked up to athlete phones allowing them to track the distance of their hits and speed of their swings. This opportunity significantly increased the year-round practice opportunities for the golfers.
The Pierre Athletic Booster Club welcomes membership from any member of the public that enjoys T.F. Riggs athletics and finds value in athletic opportunities for students. More information about PABC is available at www.gogovernors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.