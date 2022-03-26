The Class A All-State Girls Basketball team, chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association, was announced on Friday. No Stanley County Buffaloes were chosen.
Leading the way is Dakota Valley senior Rylee Rosenquist, who was named the Class A Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 23 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Other players on the First Team are Hamlin junior Kami Wadsworth, Mount Vernon-Plankinton sophomore Emilee Fox, Winner senior Bella Swedlund, St. Thomas More junior Reese Ross and Tea Area sophomore Katie Vasecka.
Second Team selections were West Central senior Rylee Haldeman, Wagner junior Emma Yost, Flandreau sophomore Claire Sheppard, Rapid City Christian junior Olivia Kieffer, Red Cloud senior Stevi Fallis and Florence-Henry sophomore Caylin Kelly. Third Team selections were Sioux Falls Christian senior Kylah vanDonkersgoed, Lakota Tech senior Tobi Carlow, Chamberlain senior Mya Knippling, West Central senior Addy Kramer, Red Cloud senior Allison Richards and Todd County junior Bailey White Hat.
Three-time nominees for the All-State team are Bucholz and Fox. Wadsworth, Swedlund, Vasecka, Yost, Sheppard and Kieffer have all been nominated for an All-State team twice. The 2022 season concluded when St. Thomas More defeated Hamlin 52-30 in the State Championship.
