The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played the Parker Pheasants in Parkston Classic in Parkston on Monday afternoon. The Pheasants won 59-34.
The Chargers started the game by getting out to a 9-8 lead after the first quarter. The Pheasants roared back to take a 33-20 lead going into halftime, and they never looked back. The Pheasants led 47-27 going into the fourth quarter. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 12-7.
Junior guard Carter Robertson led the Pheasants with 17 points. Senior forward Cole Jurgens added 13 points, while junior forward Davin Fuller had 10 points. The Pheasants had just 11 turnovers in their victory.
Senior forward Rafe Wientjes led the Chargers with 10 points. Senior guard Garrett Petersen had eight points, while senior guard Caleb Chicoine was next in line with five points. Turnovers were an issue for the Chargers. They coughed up the ball 27 times.
The Pheasants (4-1) will next see action against the Beresford Watchdogs (0-4) in Parker on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Chargers (1-3) will next see action against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (3-0) in Mobridge on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
