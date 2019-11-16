Once, twice, three times a champion.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took on the Brookings Bobcats on Friday afternoon in the Class 11AA Football Championship at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
The Govs opened the game by driving the ball methodically down the field. Senior quarterback Garrett Stout put up the first points of the game on a one yard keeper midway through the first quarter. The Bobcats stalled in their first drive, but a Cade Hinkle fumble gave them new life. Two pass interference penalties drove the Bobcats into field goal range. Sophomore kicker Payton Theodosopoulos put the Bobcats on the board with a 27 yard field goal. The Govs second drive of the game was also methodical. The Govs took eight minutes off the clock before Stout threw a nine yard touchdown pass to Josh Rowe to increase the Govs lead to 13-3 before halftime.
Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that the first half was a battle.
“They really took away the big play and made us move the ball methodically downfield,” Steele said. “I was very happy. Our guys did a good job of a six minute drive to start the game, and an eight minute drive after that. Both of those drives ended with touchdowns. I’m happy to see those drives end in points. Our guys showed grit and determination to embrace that it was going to be a hard game.”
The second half saw the Bobcats drive down the field on their opening possession. Senior running back Parker Rykhus scored on a one yard touchdown run, but Theodosopoulus’s kick was no good. Stout took the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to increase the Governors’ lead. Stout scored on a 13 yard touchdown to make the score 26-9 before the third quarter break. Senior running back Carter Eidem scored on a three yard touchdown run with 9:51 left to go in the game. That score was answered a minute later by Stout, who ran the ball in from eight yards out for his fifth touchdown of the game. The Govs ran out the clock on their next few possessions to clinch a 32-16 victory.
Steele said that a third straight victory in the State Championship Game feels pretty good.
“It’s crazy to get through it all put a zero in the loss column,” Steele said. “Winning the championship is the ultimate goal, but it’s a pretty special year to end with zero losses.”
Senior lineman Grey Zabel was named Most Outstanding Lineman. Stout was named Most Outstanding Back and Most Valuable Player. Stout and Zabel are two of several seniors on the Govs roster. Steele said this group of seniors is pretty special to him.
“I’m very happy to be able to send them out on top with a perfect season as three-time champs,” Steele said. “It’s a special thing and I’m very proud of them. It couldn’t happen to a better crew of guys.”
Stout had 132 rushing yards on 19 carries. He connected on 12 of 16 passes for 154 yards. Stout accounted for all five of the Govs’ touchdowns. The Govs outgained the Bobcats 319-170 in total yards. The Govs end their season with a 12-0 record, while the Bobcats fall to 10-2.
When it comes to possibly winning a fourth straight Class 11AA Championship, Steele said we’ll just have to wait and see.
“I think we’re the tenth team to win three, and only two of those teams won more than three,” Steele said. “We’ll have a lot of tough sledding ahead of us, but we’ll see if we can do that.”
The Governors will hold a Welcome Home Ceremony at Riggs High School on Monday at 6 p.m. CT.
