The Oahe Capitals encountered their first bump of the season after a brutal 8-0 loss to the Brookings Rangers at the Larson Ice Center on Saturday night.
Oahe finished with 14 shots on goal compared to Brookings’ 34 and went 0-for-2 on power plays. The Caps have yet to score on a power play this season.
“We had a few nice chances, just couldn’t capitalize on anything,” senior Ashton Griese said.
Brookings (3-2) scored goals in each period, but an Oahe (3-1) meltdown in the second period made the difference.
During that 20 minutes of play, the Rangers scored four goals, three even strength and one off a power play. And the Caps didn’t help themselves either, recording seven penalties.
Oahe had 12 total infractions that resulted in 48 penalty minutes while Brookings only committed four for 16 minutes.
“Brookings is a good hockey team, obviously. They make you do a lot of different things to try and stay with them,” Caps head coach Steve Steele said. “And it was just one of those days where every ref and crew’s a little bit different. These ones called it a lot tighter than that crew that we had in (Fort) Pierre. We weren’t able to adjust.”
But Steele’s team knows they deserve some blame as well. After being initially called for a high-stick violation with nearly 15.5 minutes into the second period, junior Keller Herman reacted with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that removed him from the remainder of the game.
“Some people decided to just start playing cheap,” Griese said. “We could have played more dedicated hockey, but reffing wasn’t the best either.”
Less than three minutes into the second period, Griese checked a Brookings player from behind, a penalty that kept him in the box for ten minutes. The Caps were already in a tough spot being down 4-0 at that point, and, now, they were without their captain.
“We were really piecing lines together at that point,” Steele said. “We sent a lot of guys that weren’t used to playing with each other and were filling in different spots. So that just made it hard to get a lot going. And when you have a little bit more breakdowns because of that, then you end up taking more penalties. So (it) just kind of was a revolving door of unhappiness and bad things at that time.”
To make matters worse, many of Oahe’s players recently recovered from the flu, causing them to miss some practices. And while some played on Saturday, including Griese and senior goalie Colin Lee, others couldn’t. And those that did “weren’t 100 percent.”
“It’s really hard to just not practice all week and go out and try to play at a high level, and your lungs aren’t there, your legs aren’t there. And so it does (make an impact),” Griese said. “And myself, as a leader on the team, it’s hard to really lead the team that drained.”
But Steele doesn’t want to make excuses for how his team performed.
“We just got to find ways to get better and, hopefully, not let this happen again,” he said.
For Brookings, senior Zach Struck shined, recording a hat trick after one goal in the second period and two in the third. Junior Breck Hirrschoff tallied two goals while sophomores Luke Honkomp and Cooper Deatherage and junior Owen Schneider scored one each.
Many of those goals came off of rebound shots, and that’s something Lee plans to work on, along with “beating the pass, so I can get square to the shot.”
Committing fewer penalties will also be a point of emphasis for the Caps going forward. Steele explained how that can come to fruition.
“We’ve got to be able to adjust to a referee and crew. We’ve got to understand if they’re going to call it tight, we’ve got to lay off the body and just not give them that opportunity to make those calls,” he said. “And if they are going to let it go a little bit more — or be a little bit more like that — then we can continue to play the way that we have been playing.”
Up next, Oahe will hit the road to face Sioux Center (IA) (0-2) on Saturday at Vernon Arena at 4:30 p.m and then again on Sunday at 11:45 a.m.
Griese shared what the Caps need to bring to practice on Monday morning.
“We’re gonna have to come with a lot more intensity and just stay focused and understand that we’re gonna have to fight each weekend. Get some wins,” he said.
