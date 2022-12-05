The Oahe Capitals encountered their first bump of the season after a brutal 8-0 loss to the Brookings Rangers at the Larson Ice Center on Saturday night.

Oahe finished with 14 shots on goal compared to Brookings’ 34 and went 0-for-2 on power plays. The Caps have yet to score on a power play this season.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

