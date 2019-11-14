Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby underwent surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks, likely putting him out for at least 18 games.
According to general manager Jim Rutherford, the surgery was performed at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia by Dr. William Meyers.
A two-time Hart Trophy recipient, Crosby exited the ice in the third period of Pittsburgh’s 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.
