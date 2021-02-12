Pierre eighth grade gymnast Lexy Petersen and senior wrestler Daniel Tafoya were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Feb. 1-6. Here are their nominations:
Petersen competed at her first ESD Conference/State Qualifier last weekend in Huron. She competed in the all-around and qualified for State with stuck routines on bars (9.1), beam (8.9) and floor (9.15). She tied for fourth place on bars, and her 12th place in the all-around helped the Governors gymnastics team qualify for State. She is handling the transition in rules from club to high school gymnastics well. She continues to work hard in practice to add skills with higher difficulty to her routines, and is currently working on landing her front front vault that has a 10.0 start value.
Tafoya is one of the hardest workers in the wrestling room. He has put in countless hours of extra work to improve. Tafoya is the definition of a team player, always doing whatever is best for the team. This year, Tafoya has had to fight through injuries, but he has been with the team everyday.
