Aberdeen Christian senior Macy Fites goes for a kill against the Arlington Cardinals at the Class B State Volleyball Tournament. Fites was named to the Class B All-State Second team after getting 310 kills and 257 digs this season.
The Class B All-State Volleyball Team was released on Wednesday. The team was voted on by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.
Platte-Geddes and Arlington are the lone teams to get two athletes nominated to the Class B All-State team. Warner sophomore Ava Nilsson was the lone athlete from the Class B Champions to be named to the All-State Team. Nilsson’s nomination is her third straight. Nilsson had 988 assists and 247 digs in her sophomore season.
Philip senior Copper Lurz was named to the Class B Second Team after getting 534 kills and 359 digs. Like Nilsson, this is Lurz’s third straight nomination to the Class B All-State Volleyball team. Brigewater-Emery senior Julia Weber, Chester senior Jayda Keynon and Arlington senior Hadley Carlson were named to the Class B All-State team for the second time. Miller junior Tyra Gates and Hitchcock-Tulare freshman Katelyn Schroeder were both named to the Honorable Mention team. Gates had 866 assists and 363 digs, while Schroeder had 374 kills and 383 digs.
