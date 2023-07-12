In 2007, Pierre native Elliot Nelson, visited the Villages in Florida. There, he learned what is now one of the most popular sports in the United States — pickleball.

Being a former collegiate tennis player and competitive racquetball player, Nelson explained what intrigued him to begin playing pickleball, a mixture of ping pong, badminton and tennis.

Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

