In 2007, Pierre native Elliot Nelson, visited the Villages in Florida. There, he learned what is now one of the most popular sports in the United States — pickleball.
Being a former collegiate tennis player and competitive racquetball player, Nelson explained what intrigued him to begin playing pickleball, a mixture of ping pong, badminton and tennis.
“In the old days of tennis, you won by serving a volley, in other words, get to the net. And that’s how you won. Now, tennis is baseline. You never get to the net,” he said Saturday. “In pickleball, the only way you can win is to get to the non-volley zone. That’s really similar to how I played tennis in the '60s.”
After learning the ins and outs of pickleball, he taught a number of Pierre residents when he returned to the capital city.
“It’s just a sport that we brought back to Pierre and tried to get people interested in it,” Nelson said.
One of those beginners Nelson taught was Diane Smith, who is now secretary of the Capital Area Pickleball Association (CAPA) in Pierre. CAPA has nearly hit the century mark in total members.
CAPA’s ladder league began its inaugural season on Jan. 5 at the YMCA, and the league has more than 80 participants. Smith, who worked in dental care for 47 years, said Thursday that the ladder league brought on 32-40 new CAPA players.
Generally, CAPA teaches 12-15 people pickleball weekly, Smith said. But ever since its ladder league began, the sport’s growth has been “exponential,” Buddy Seiner, a two-year CAPA member, stated.
“Darla (Miller) has lessons on Monday nights, starting at 5:15. And the other night, she had 16 people, who had never played before, here learning. It’s getting a little overwhelming,” Seiner said. “So we now have someone else from the club go down and kind of help her teach how to do this.”
According to Pickleheads, a popular pickleball online platform that helps players find courts and others to play with, South Dakota has 54 pickleball courts across the state. It lists the YMCA and Griffin Park as two playable locations in Pierre.
In fact, South Dakota, along with six other states — Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota — showed the fastest growth in pickleball players annually in 2022 at 29.8 percent, according to Pickleheads co-founder Brandon Mackie. In the article that Mackie wrote in late February, he credited a report provided by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association for the above information.
Mackie also shared that pickleball has seen an average growth rate of 158.6 percent over the last three years. Nearly nine million (8.9) people played the sport in 2022, Mackie wrote.
When asked why Pierre has seen a steady increase in pickleball players, Seiner pointed to how easily accessible it is and that it requires little investment.
“You can get a paddle for $50,” he said.
Seiner’s children play pickleball, and he said CAPA has 80 year-olds playing daily.
“I think that’s a huge aspect to it, and that’s why it is growing so quickly is because it does reach such a broad audience,” Seiner said. “And it is very fun to play, and it is very competitive for those that want that — a lot of things that it brings to the table. Whatever you’re looking for, it has it.”
The sport has grown in the capital city so much that CAPA, along with a number of local donors, successfully raised $250,000 to build the first-ever pickleball courts at Griffin Park.
“This community has been very generous,” Smith said. “They’re all mom’s and pop’s shops, mostly, but they’ve all given a donation.”
Even though CAPA raised the money needed for new courts, the City of Pierre will cover the construction costs.
Seiner said they hope to see the courts completed by November but added it could be sooner.
“We’re very hopeful that it’s sooner than that,” he said. “Just kind of talking with other construction companies, once the construction process begins, it’s about two months from start to completion. That was another company, not the one that’s doing this.”
“August, September, October — we’d be tickled,” Seiner added. “Even (in) November, we don’t care. We can still play in the fall.”
When asked what makes pickleball so enjoyable for players regardless of age, Smith said, for her, it’s the camaraderie and exercise. The same goes for her pickleball teacher.
“The sport, to me, is just a wonderful way to stay physically active and healthy. And the social interactions and the people you meet are wonderful,” Nelson said.
Seiner shared a message to those who are on the fence about playing pickleball.
“I would want them to know that it’s a really cool community of people,” he said. “There is a skill level for everyone. Being a beginner is not a detriment when you start playing. Because even when you’re playing experienced players, you’re going to have a good experience. And you’re going to grow in the sport exponentially when you’re playing those better players.”
Seiner, who built CAPA's official website, continued.
“If I want them to know anything, I want them to try it,” he said. “People here always have extra paddles to use, there are paddles at the YMCA. Just give it a try and see if you like it. And if you do, it might be a lifelong sport for them.”
And if one decides to pick up a paddle and start pickleball from scratch, CAPA gives free lessons to beginners every Monday night.
“We want everyone to come out, try it and be part of the game,” Smith said. “Young (players), old, in between — we’re here for it.”
