When Pierre 18U won its first two games of the Oahe JO Fastpitch City Tournament Tuesday at the Oahe JO Softball Complex by a combined 14 runs, the girls looked well on their way to capturing the tournament title.

But the Pierre Blue Bombers 16U beat Pierre 18U, 3-2, in extra innings to seize the championship. The loss put Pierre 18U at 10-1 in league play and 10-3 overall.

Kourtney Walti
Pierre 18U's Kourtney Walti celebrates while standing on second base.
Sheridan Nickolas
Pierre 18U's Sheridan Nickolas winds up while pitching against the Pierre OhNos Tuesday. In five innings of work, she racked up five strikeouts.
Kara Weiss
Pierre 18U's Kara Weiss squats to field a ground ball.

