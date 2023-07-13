When Pierre 18U won its first two games of the Oahe JO Fastpitch City Tournament Tuesday at the Oahe JO Softball Complex by a combined 14 runs, the girls looked well on their way to capturing the tournament title.
But the Pierre Blue Bombers 16U beat Pierre 18U, 3-2, in extra innings to seize the championship. The loss put Pierre 18U at 10-1 in league play and 10-3 overall.
“They know it was a tough loss tonight and that they shouldn’t have lost that game,” Pierre 18U head coach Dean Hall said following his team’s Tuesday loss. “They’ve been undefeated for two years now in city-league (play). It finally caught up to them. They’re not hitting as well as they should, so it caught up with them tonight.”
Pierre scored two runs on three hits in the first two innings, but the 18U girls had four knocks and failed to cross home plate in the remaining five frames. The Blue Bombers eventually got on the board with a two-run fourth and then scored the winning run on an error in the outfield by Hall’s squad in the seventh.
Sheridan Nickolas led Pierre 18U with two singles in two at-bats.
“We weren’t hitting like we usually do,” Pierre 18U’s Jenna Bucholz said. “And then we had a few errors that maybe brought down our confidence a little bit.”
Pierre 18U’s bats were even colder in the first two games Tuesday evening. Hall’s team could only muster six hits against the Pierre Relentless in Round 1 and four knocks versus the Pierre OhNos in the second round.
But Hall’s girls still managed to win both games convincingly, 8-0 and 6-0, respectively.
He shared his thoughts on both victories.
“Those teams are younger teams, they’re still learning a lot,” Hall said. “We still didn’t hit very well. We haven’t hit very well in the last couple of weeks, but we had enough in those games to get by pretty easily.”
When asked why they’ve struggled at the plate as of late, Hall found it difficult to come up with a definite answer.
“I’m not sure why we’re not. We work all the time on it,” he said. “Everybody’s been batting a little differently than they’ve been batting. (They’re) not very good swings. I don’t know why we’ve lost our good swings.”
In both games, Bucholz shined the brightest for Pierre in the batter’s box. She went 1-for-2 versus the Relentless, and that one hit was a double in the third.
The rising senior at T.F. Riggs High School followed that performance up with a knock in two at-bats against the OhNos. In the second, she touched all the bases for an inside-the-park home run, even though Hall was initially hesitant to wave Bucholz home.
“He was saying stop at third. And then right when I hit third, he said, ‘Just go,’” Bucholz said. “I was like, ‘Well, if he’s saying it, then I better get going and at least make it there if it’s going to be close.’”
Bucholz said she’s had a “few” inside-the-park home runs in her softball career.
“She is usually one of our better hitters,” Hall said. “She didn’t have a good last game. Every now and then, she kind of loses her swing a little bit. But when she’s on, she’s on. And she can hit the heck out of the ball, so it’s always good to watch her hit.”
In the circle, it was a solid day for Pierre 18U collectively. Erin Leiferman pitched all seven innings of the finals, where she tallied nine strikeouts and two walks.
Nickolas was the only pitcher for Hall’s squad in their two wins. She struck out six batters and allowed three hits in four innings of work against the Relentless. In five frames versus the OhNos, Nickolas racked up five strikeouts and a walk while giving up two hits.
Nickolas stated that the confidence of everyone surrounding her helped her be so effective Tuesday.
“I’m happy with how I did (and) happy with how everyone played behind me in the field,” she said.
When looking back at both of her outings, Nickolas was pleased with her drop ball, as well as another pitch.
“I liked my screwball today. It was kind of rising sometimes,” she said.
Nickolas added that Tuesday will give her more confidence next time she enters the circle for Pierre.
“Sheridan’s always been tough,” Hall said. “She has a lot of movement on her pitches, she can throw about anything we ask and she works hard to get it over the plate.”
Hall's team will resume play in the city tournament on July 18 — the final day of the double-elimination event. They will face the victor of the Winner Lightning-Pierre Tropics game at the Oahe JO Softball Complex at 7 p.m.
But for now, Pierre 18U is preparing for the 2023 USA South Dakota JO Fastpitch Softball State Tournament, which will be held on Friday-Sunday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. Hall’s girls will face the Rapid City Storm in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament on Friday at 2 p.m.
The winner will then play the Sioux Falls Storm at 6:30 p.m. while the loser will enter the loser’s bracket.
For Hall, it’s no secret as to what he wants his girls to work on in practice before the state tournament.
“Hitting, hitting, hitting,” he said. “We have to hit in order to win games. We’re not going to win all these close games because anything can happen. We could have one error and lose the game — kind of like we did today. It’s all about hitting. If you can’t hit, then you’re probably not going to go too far.”
