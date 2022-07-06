Bentley Frost is making quite a splash with the Pierre Swim Team.
The 6-year-old from Pierre has won more than half of the events while competing in 11 meets since last year. That includes taking seven firsts during the recent 2022 Splash Central Invitational in Huron. He placed second in an eighth event.
Bentley’s times in the 200-meter freestyle and 50- and 100-meter backstroke qualified him for the 2022 SD Long Course State Championship from July 22-24 at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Although he swims in the 6 and under class, Bentley will be competing with students up to 8 years old during the state meet.
“He’s got a really natural feel for the water and that’s not easy to come by,” Holly Hardy, a summer coach at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre, said. “You can tell in his strokes and he’s very confident. He works hard in practice.”
“I think he’s going to fare quite well,” his mother, Tracy Frost, added. “He’s really improved a lot over the last year. Coach Holly has helped improve his dive, which can really help him cut his time.”
Bentley comes from a family of swimmers.
His grandmother, Cheryl Stoeser, has taught swimming for years and his sister, Presley, 11, competes. Tracy Frost was a swimmer and began taking Bentley to the pool when he was one month old.
“I would bring him in to get used to the water,” she said.
At age 3, Bentley started taking swimming lessons at the YMCA and by age 4 was an accomplished swimmer, according to his mother. Since starting to compete at age 5, he has participated in meets in Rapid City, Huron, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Pierre.
A rising first-grader at Kennedy Elementary, Bentley looks forward to his 45-minute swim team practices at the YMCA five days a week.
Too shy to talk to the Capital Journal and anxious to get in the pool, Bentley only smiled when asked what he likes about swimming.
His mother is extremely proud of him.
“He has worked to get himself there,” Tracy Frost said. “He goes to practice and takes instruction well.”
“It’s amazing to see how much he’s improved and keeps improving,” she added. “You get excited for him when he wins. Sometimes, it’s hard to get him out of the pool.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
