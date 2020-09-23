Action in the Pierre Adult Kickball League continued for the fourth straight week this week. COVID-19 and other factors affected the games this week, with three teams forfeiting their games.

Winners on the night were New Kicks on the Block and Kickin Wings. New Kicks won both of their games by forfeit, while Kickin Wings won two games. Swift Kick in the Grass and BankWest Witt’s End Brew Company each won one game.

