The second week of play in the City of Pierre Adult Kickball League continued this week with four doubleheaders. Winners of the first games were BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co., New Kicks On The Block, We Got The Runs and Swift Kick In The Grass. Winners of the second games were BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co., Impact, LTSS and Friends, and We Got The Runs.

