One Kick Wonders, Swift Kick in the Grass, and We Got the Runs were big winners this week. They won all three of their games. The standings going into the final week of the season are:

Swift Kick In The Grass, 8-2

One Kick Wonders, 8-2

We Got The Runs, 8-2

American Legion Deck Loungers, 7-3

Kickin Wings, 5-5

Victory In Da Feet, 2-5-1

CUPC Impact, 1-8-1

The Fieldhouse, 0-10

