Join the adult kickball league

"We Got The Runs," last year's Pierre Adult Kickball Champions, are currently in third place in the Pierre Adult Kickball League standings.

 File Photo

After a week of rainouts, the Pierre Adult Kickball league continued with two regular season games, and a make- up game. One Kick Wonders and American Legion Deck Loungers won all their games on the night. The current standings are:

  • Swift Kick In The Grass 6-1
  • One Kick Wonders 6-1
  • We Got The Runs 5-2
  • American Legion Deck Loungers 5-2
  • Kickin Wings 3-4
  • Victory In Da Feet 2-5
  • CUPC Impact 1-6
  • The Fieldhouse 0-7

