After a week of rainouts, the Pierre Adult Kickball league continued with two regular season games, and a make- up game. One Kick Wonders and American Legion Deck Loungers won all their games on the night. The current standings are:
- Swift Kick In The Grass 6-1
- One Kick Wonders 6-1
- We Got The Runs 5-2
- American Legion Deck Loungers 5-2
- Kickin Wings 3-4
- Victory In Da Feet 2-5
- CUPC Impact 1-6
- The Fieldhouse 0-7
